Grand opening of a new university in Acadiana

Posted at 7:34 PM, Aug 13, 2022
Today was the grand opening celebration of John Melvin University in Crowley.

University president David Angeron decided to bring a school that would be beneficial to low-come students who dream of obtaining a higher education.

Tuition is around 14000 dollars a year averaging out to be less than other private Universities.

The celebration happened at the JMU campus on the Crowley-Rayne hwy where people enjoyed the food and entertainment, meet some students and faculty, and learned about the mission of Christ.

