Franklin Police in search of teen

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ty'Tianna Levine, 16, was reported missing by her parent. Ty'Tianna was last seen by a family member on April 10, 2023, at approximately 7:30 PM.

Ty'Tianna Levine is described as a black female, approximately 5'1", weighing approximately 121 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Ty'Tianna was last seen wearing a gray Nicholls State University hoodie, gray jogging pants, and pink crocs.

If anyone has any information regarding Ty'Tianna Levine's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. Thanks for all assistance in this matter.