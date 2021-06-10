Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is investing a fatal shooting near Mamou, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a male victim was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

KATC will have more information as it becomes available.

