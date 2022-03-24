Evangeline deputies searching for runaway teen last seen March 18

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teenager.

Deputies say they received a call at 4:00 pm on March 23 in reference to a missing 14-year-old from the community of St. Landry in Evangeline Parish.

Jordan John Ducote was last seen at his mother's residence on March 18, 2022. Deputies say that was the last contact his mother has had with him.

Jordan's method of travel and direction of travel are unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

He was last seen wearing black jogger pants with a white checkered pattern at the bottom of the legs and a blue or black colored t-shirt.

Jordan is described as being 5'7" and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he has a scar above his left knee

Anyone with information on Ducote's whereabouts is asked to contact The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office at (337) 363-2161

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel