EPSO: Runaway juvenile may be in the Lafayette area

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a 17-year-old runaway.

Deputies say Jamie Nicole Chapman left her home without her parent's permission. Chapman is not believed to be in any present danger and is believed to possibly in the area of Lafayette.

If anyone has seen Chapman or knows her current whereabouts is asked to contact Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Investigators at 337-363-2161 or via the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.

