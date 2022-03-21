Deputies to conduct DUI Checkpoint in Evangeline Parish

A DUI and Safety Checkpoint will be set up in Evangeline Parish this week to crack down on impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be set up somewhere in the parish from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am on March 25 and March 26, 2022.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department says the checkpoint is part of the upcoming “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to combat impaired driving.

A grant was awarded to the sheriff's department by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct DUI patrols within the parish.

This will be the second year that the sheriff’s office will participate in the campaign, EPSO said.

"We are very excited to be teaming up with other Law Enforcement Agencies across the state, making the roadways safer for the citizens of Evangeline Parish," they Sheriff Charles R. Guillory. “Remember if you are going to drink, have a designated driver”.

