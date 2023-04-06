Deputies, family searching for missing woman

Family members and Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Lekeisha Rashelle Arvie, 27, was last seen in the area of Avie Street in Chatagnier on Monday, deputies say. Family members are concerned because they haven't heard from her since.

Arvie is described as a black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 280 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium-dark complexion.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (337-363-2161) or 911.