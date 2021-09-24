EPSO searching for runaway teen from Ville Platte

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance in locating a run-away teen.

EPSO says 17-year-old Sylissia Justice Briyon Freeman was last seen at a home in the 1200 block of Brangus Road in Ville Platte on September 12.

On Monday, September 13, 2021 police say Freeman's cousin and caretaker reported her missing from the home on Brangus Road. She had never returned home.

Deputies say the reporting person advised the last time she seen Freeman was on September 12, 2021, around 1pm. The reporting person stated she was last observed wearing her standard Burger King work uniform but may have possibly changed into regular clothing.

The reporting person told deputies that she has no idea where Freeman could be located and that she has not been at school since she left. Freeman is described as approximately 5'6" weighing around 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts or comes into contact with Sylissia Justice Briyon Freeman is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

