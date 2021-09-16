Duson Police searches for missing teen

DUSON — Duson Police is currently looking for a 14-year-old teen who was last seen on Wednesday in the 800 block of Third Street in Duson.

Taylor Broussard is believed to be in the rural areas near Lafayette, Acadia or St Landry Parish lines, according to Duson Police.

He is believed to be providing false information about his father giving him permission to be with other teens, they say.

Taylor Daniel Broussard weighs 130 lbs., is 5'7, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts are asked to contact Duson Police Department at 337 873-6736.

