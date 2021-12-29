U.S. Marshals join search for missing two-year-old from Slaughter

U.S. Marshals are now joining forces with State Police and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office in the search for missing two-year-old Carson Hollingsworth from Slaughter, which is about 20 miles north of Baton Rouge.

The boy was last seen with his father on Sunday evening. Orin Hollingsworth is believed to be driving a white 2003 Tahoe with the license plate 860EIT.

Police say Carson suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication, which officials believe his father does not have.

The two-year-old has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis says the boy's father got into an argument with family members before leaving with the child and is wanted for questioning. Hollingsworth is a registered sex offender who was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2011, according to WBRZ.

Travis is urging the public to come together to bring Carson home.

"We really all need to rally together to stay focused if we see anything because what we're trying to do is help a child. As we all know our children are our greatest asset, they can't take care of themselves. And we have to step up and do everything we can to try to bring Carson home safely."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel