The Number Of Syphilis Babies In Louisiana Was Almost A Success Story

On any given weekday, state health worker Kenneth Nash might spend hours driving across Rapides Parish, looking for women in apartment buildings, under I-49, in a Burger King or at the Salvation Army.

With every stop, Nash is trying to put a face to a name that's been flagged for testing positive with syphilis while pregnant. Left untreated, syphilis can transfer to an unborn child, resulting in blood abnormalities, organ damage, bone deformities, blindness, stillbirth or death shortly after birth.

He’s part of a field team that tracks down every known pregnant syphilis case. In 2016, Louisiana had the highest rate of babies born with syphilis in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the state a one-time supplemental fund of $550,000 to help combat the epidemic. The cash helped drive down the rates, moving the state's ranking from worst to No. 7 in 2020, according to a CDC report released earlier this month.

