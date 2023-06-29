Silver Alert: Help needed in search for missing 86-year-old Patterson man

PATTERSON, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Patterson Police Department for Thomas Cooper Sothern, 86, of Patterson. He was reported missing shortly after 8 pm on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Sothern is believed to be traveling in a white 2011 Ford Transit van with Louisiana license plate 991FPM. He was last seen at his residence on Guyther Street at around 8 pm, wearing blue jeans, a maroon colored shirt, and possibly black shoes, according to TFC Thomas Gossen.

Sothern is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Caretakers confirm that Sothern suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment, State Police report.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Cooper Sothern should immediately contact Major Clyde Phillips of the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to the Patterson Police Department.