Man suing former LPD officer for civil rights violations represented by former police chief

A Lafayette man filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging civil rights violations related to a beating and arrest by a Lafayette Police officer.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lafayette on behalf of Jonathan Ross Alvey against Lafayette Consolidated Government and former Police Officer Marvin Martin in his individual capacity.

Martin is no longer employed with the police department. His attorney, Allyson Prejean, had no comment.

LCG is not liable for punitive damages in the case.

Toby Aguillard, a former Lafayette Police chief who was fired by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, is the attorney representing Alvey.

The lawsuit alleges Martin violated Alvey's Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights with claims of unlawful seizure and excessive force, in addition to violations of Louisiana law and the state constitution.

The legal action stems from the April 15, 2021, arrest of Alvey on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer. The lawsuit alleges Martin, described as a 6-foot 3-inch former university defensive lineman, responded to a call involving Alvey and his girlfriend in the parking lot of her place of employment.

To read the full article click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel