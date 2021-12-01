FBI New Orleans warns of holiday shopping scams

Holiday scams are on the rise, and the FBI New Orleans Division is warning consumers of cyber criminals targeting shoppers searching for online deals.

The FBI says that consumers need to be vigilant in knowing who they are buying from or selling to, and be careful with how they pay. The Bureau says it is a good idea to also monitor the shipping process.

"Fraudsters are looking to scam victims through online shopping, charity, work-from-home, social media, gift cards, and smartphone apps," a press release states. "As always - if the deal sounds too good to be true, chances are it is a scam."

The FBI provided the following tips to help consumers reduce their chances of being victimized:

Check bank and credit card statements routinely, including immediately after making an online purchase and weeks following the holiday season.

Only purchase merchandise from a reputable source.

Don’t trust a website to be secure just because it claims to be.

Do not respond to spam e-mails or click on links contained within them.

Avoid filling out forms contained in e-mails that ask for personal information.

Be cautious of all e-mail attachments and scan them for viruses before opening.

Verify requests for personal information from businesses or financial institutions by contacting them using the main contact information on their official website.

Be cautious when dealing with individuals outside of your own country.

If you suspect you've been victimized, the FBI says to contact your financial institution immediately, call your local law enforcement agency, and file a complaint at ic3.gov or the FBI (visit tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI).

For more information on holiday scams, visit www.fbi.gov/holidayscams.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel