Coast Guard searching for missing man near Harahan

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 56-year-old man near Harahan, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, October 14th, from National Maintenance & Repair of Louisiana Inc.

It stated a worker went missing and had reportedly been working on a barge in the Lower Mississippi River near the Huey P. Long Bridge.

Missing is Darrel Roberson, a 5-foot-9-inch 155-pound African American man, last seen wearing blue coveralls.

A life jacket was found on the barge.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to search.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2209.