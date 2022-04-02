Big plans for Heymann, Beaver parks include swimming pool, boardwalk, amphitheater

A pair of Lafayette parks on the Vermilion River could be see major renovations that would include a swimming pool, boardwalk and amphitheater based on early designs unveiled Thursday.

During a community meeting at Heymann Park, architects commissioned by Lafayette Consolidated Government laid out their plans to reconstruct the parks, which span dozens of acres on either side of the river near the Lafayette Regional Airport and the Evangeline Thruway.

The plans were developed from a pair of community meetings and an online survey done earlier this year, and they include greater opportunities to interact with the Vermilion River, as well as a proposed swimming pool and amphitheater for Heymann Park.

"We came here, and we overwhelmingly heard swimming pool. That was a really great input," said Tara Green, principle of program development for OBJ, the architecture firm hired by LCG to redesign the parks.

"We heard about nature and connecting to the river. That's a common denominator for all of our conversations, whether they be in person or online."

Although a massive proposal that included boardwalks, pedestrian river crossings, expanded tennis facilities and the swimming pool was unveiled Thursday, the actual details of the parks redesign are still subject to change, whether through community input or funding limitations, because the proposal could tally tens of millions in costs to build.

The link to the complete article can be found here.

