BBB Of Acadiana 2022 BBQ Cook-Off

On April 9th, friends and family are invited to the Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana BBQ Cookoff from 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Parc International in Lafayette, Louisiana.

In addition to the grilling action, live music will accompany the festivities as local pitmasters serve up their finest food to be sampled and voted on! The barbecue cook-off's People's Choice Winner will be announced on stage at the conclusion of the event.

In addition to chicken and ribs competitions, there is also a chef's choice competition. A winner will be selected for each category. Entry deadline was March 31, 2022.

"Fundraising for education as part of a community event has never been more meaningful. We hope you'll give BBB a try and join in the fun!" said BBB President and CEO, Jillian Dickerson.

At the park, beverages will be available for sale including soda, water, and adult beverages. Children under 3 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and at the gate.

As part of the BBB Annual Awards Program this fall, three students will be recognized for their academic achievement at community colleges, universities, or trade schools. The BBB Scholarship Fund will recognize these students at future events.

BBB is looking for creative and fun items and services to sell at this event. Companies can also sponsor the event to make it even more successful and have their product or service featured at the event.

Having problems registering a team, getting tickets, applying to be a vendor or sponsor? Call (337) 981-3497.

More information can be found HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel