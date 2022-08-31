Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing 74- year- old Monroe woman

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Monroe Police Department for 74-year-old Margie Brohow- Sherman.

Brohow- Sherman was last seen on Monday August 29, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South 5th Street in Monroe and her last direction of travel is unknown, authorities say.

Brohow- Sherman is a black female with gray shoulder length hair, brown eyes and approximately 5'5" tall weighing about 158 pounds. It is possible that she is wearing a pink and blue stripped shirt, blue jacket and black pants.

According to the Monroe Police Department, family members confirm Brohow- Sherman suffers from multiple health ailments including a mental health condition which may impair her judgment and also requires daily medication.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Margie Brohow-Sherman should immediately contact Monroe Police Department at 318-329-6000 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to Monroe Police Department.

