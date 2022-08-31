Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing 74- year- old Monroe woman

Margie Brohow.png
Courtesy of Louisiana State Police
Margie Brohow.png
Posted at 9:16 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 22:16:02-04

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Monroe Police Department for 74-year-old Margie Brohow- Sherman.

Brohow- Sherman was last seen on Monday August 29, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South 5th Street in Monroe and her last direction of travel is unknown, authorities say.

Brohow- Sherman is a black female with gray shoulder length hair, brown eyes and approximately 5'5" tall weighing about 158 pounds. It is possible that she is wearing a pink and blue stripped shirt, blue jacket and black pants.

According to the Monroe Police Department, family members confirm Brohow- Sherman suffers from multiple health ailments including a mental health condition which may impair her judgment and also requires daily medication.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Margie Brohow-Sherman should immediately contact Monroe Police Department at 318-329-6000 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to Monroe Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.