Assistance needed in locating missing Gretna man

Louisiana State Police
Posted at 4:28 AM, Apr 06, 2023
GRETNA, La. — On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The agencies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 75-year-old Louis Benjamin.

Benjamin was last seen Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the area of Lake Francis Drive in Jefferson Parish, authorities say.

Benjamin is a black male, bald with brown eyes. He is approximately 5’10” in height and weighs about 195 pounds. According to State Police, Benjamin suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Benjamin is said to be driving a 1997 Maroon Toyota T-100 with Louisiana license plate X207556. There is minor damage to the tailgate, officials report.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Benjamin is asked to immediately call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-364-5300 or dial 911. For more information, contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

