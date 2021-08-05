Watch
16th JDC offices closed to the public due to COVID-19

KATC photo
The Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Trial for Iberia Parish Clerk of Court continues
Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 15:31:45-04

All 16th Judicial District Court offices are closed to the public effective immediately due to COVID-19 and Gov. Edwards' executive order.

Offices will remain open during normal business hours and will continue to conduct business. All face-to-face meetings, though, are canceled until at least September 1, 2021.

For further information, you can call one of the 16th JDC offices at the numbers below:

Iberia Parish: 337-369-4420
St. Martin Parish: 337-394-2220
St. Mary Parish: 337-828-4100 ext. 350

