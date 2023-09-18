Watch Now
Deputies searching for missing DeQuincy man

Photo submitted by CPSO
Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 18, 2023
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 78 year old DeQuincy man reported missing earlier today.

James M. Stroud was last seen wearing a hunter green shirt, gray pants, red and blue Puma shoes, and a hat. He was last seen leaving his residence on H. Vige Road in DeQuincy, on foot earlier this morning.

Stroud has a medical condition that affects his memory and/or judgment.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Stroud. If anyone sees him or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.

