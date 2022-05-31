Auditors reporting multiple discrepancies in annual report

Annual financial reports are in across Acadiana and according to auditors — issues were found in different parishes — specifically Lafayette and St. Landry parishes.

An audit from the Lafayette city-parish government found $800,000 dollars in improperly spent tax collections. The audit also found repeated issues with fuel cards, internal contracts and invoices, and failure to comply with federal reporting rules on grants.

The $800,000 in sales tax money is dedicated to capital and capital-related expenses, however, the audit found Lafayette Consolidated Government used the money for non-capital related expenditures.

A tax dedication is a legally binding way to assure to the voters who approve it that their money is being spent as the government promised.

Meanwhile, an audit in the St. Landry Parish town of Grand Coteau found employees and town officials are not being charged late fees or getting their power cut off for not paying their utility bills on time. The audit also found the town did not reconcile its bank accounts, did not keep proper financial records, and did not follow state budget law, among other findings.

LCG said they're either working to correct the issues or have already implemented policies, changes, or training to address them. KATC reached out to the town of Grand Coteau and at last check, has yet to receive a response.

While the deadline for purchasing these reports may have passed, you can still access them online if you choose.

To access the online PDF documents for LCG's annual financial reports stemming back to 2002, click here.

To view the 2021 annual financial report for Grand Coteau, you can click here.

