Attorney Speaks to Parents in St. Martin Parish About Desegregation

Residents and school board members in St. Martin Parish are still discussing a desegregation case that dates back to 1965.

Attorney Morgan Brungard works closely with U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote and spoke on behalf of the school board to more than a dozen parents in Parks Middle School.

Brungard proposed an initiative called majority to minority to help fix the disproportionate demographics in St. Martin classrooms.

"M to M's allows a student in the majority race at a school to transfer to a school that would be the minority race for that school," Brungard said.

Elleanor Batiste has a four-year-old in the St. Martin Parish school system and said a performing arts school would be an asset to the community.

"Dancing," Batiste said. "There’s some singing and learning how to play music and learning how to play instruments and stuff like that. It would be interesting to see how the kids of St. Martinville would do with a performing arts center."

Batiste said she would like the board to clarify what steps are in the works for diversity.

"We keep hearing that they are wanting to bring in more white students," Batiste said. "I get that to make our numbers fair, but are they going to allow Black students to go to the magnet school as well?"

According to Brungard, federal court officials are also considering flexible attendance zones for students.

"The magnet program is tied to getting certain numbers at St. Martinville schools and that’s what plaintiffs asked for," Brungard said. "The request wasn’t hey, we’re having a magnet program in the district that would increase the education level, the quality of education for all students. It was about reaching certain numbers in certain schools."

KATC reached out the Superintendent of the St. Martin Parish School Board and several board members, but all have referred to attornies for comment.