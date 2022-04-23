L.I.T. Crew (librarians in training) has been collecting donations for the Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia.

Today there will be meeting at Angel Paws to drop off donations as a club, and the students will then stay for a Literacy Event.

The Literacy Event is the club’s first ever community service project where members will be reading stories to the cats and kittens at the adoption center, and brushing and playing with them.

This event is to help socialize the animals for adoption, as well as bring awareness to the centers’ needs, but also provides the mutually beneficial opportunity for our club members to practice reading aloud without judgement. This is a necessary skill as our L.I.T. Crew members are leaders of literacy in our school and help to promote literacy to other students, as well as set an example for all the ways to read. The club members are 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students who often read to younger students during our monthly Reading Buddies time, and it is great for them to practice their read aloud skills in a safe environment such as the adoption center.

