Respire Haiti needs your help continuing its mission to provide education to children in Haiti.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 2011 by Louisiana native, Megan Boudreaux. KATC's Jim Hummel, also had a chance to speak with Boudreaux's husband Josh Anderson, who also works closely with the organization.

Since its inception, Respire Haiti has grown into a school that is home to more than 500 children. It also provides meals and community activities.

Anderson tells KATC that the past few years have not been easy, from the pandemic to political unrest in Haiti. Anderson says their work there is more important now than ever before.

"Haiti has struggled for a long, long time with food insecurity, illnesses, lack of education, so that is really what we are trying to do. We are trying to provide a good quality, education that is free of charge to the families because unfortunately most school and education in Haiti is not free," Anderson added.

If you would like to help out, Respire Haiti is holding a fundraiser this week at the City Club at River Ranch.

Acadiana for Haiti will be held on October 19, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase on the Respire Haiti website.

Th organization is hoping that this event provides a full year worth of meals for their students in Haiti.

Donations can also be made online by clicking here.