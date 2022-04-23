Mixed-use Project Planned for Youngsville to Include City's First Hotel

A Houston-area development group is planning a $25 million mixed-use project for Youngsville that would include the city’s first hotel.
XAG Group is looking to build over 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space along with a hotel that will have 80-85 rooms across 14.4 acres near the Youngsville Sports Complex, CEO and partner Nathaliah Naipaul said.
It will also include green space in a town center-type of design.
The full article can be viewed HERE.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers