Mixed-use Project Planned for Youngsville to Include City's First Hotel

Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 23, 2022
A Houston-area development group is planning a $25 million mixed-use project for Youngsville that would include the city’s first hotel.

XAG Group is looking to build over 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space along with a hotel that will have 80-85 rooms across 14.4 acres near the Youngsville Sports Complex, CEO and partner Nathaliah Naipaul said.

It will also include green space in a town center-type of design.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

