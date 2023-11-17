2023 Jeff Davis Parish Election

On Saturday, Kyle Miers (R) and Ivy J. Woods (I) will be heading to the RUNOFF for Sheriff of Jeff Davis Parish.

We reached out to speak with candidates ahead of Election Day in the following races: Lafayette Mayor-President, St. Martin Parish President, Vermilion Parish Sheriff, and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff. We asked each candidate per race the same questions. The goal is to provide our viewers with the most accurate information about the people asking for their votes.

In Jeff Davis Parish, Kyle Miers (R) and Ivy J. Woods (I) are vying for the position of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff.

KATCs Darcie Ortique sat down with them and asked for their responses to the following questions:



Why do you want to be sheriff?



What do you believe to be the single greatest challenge facing Jeff Davis Parish law enforcement?



What are your specific plans to address the issues you see?



Do you plan on any major changes in the office if elected? If so, what would they be?



Juvenile crime is a major issue in Jeff Davis (and many other parishes), including the use of juveniles by established, adult drug dealers. Is this an issue that can be resolved by law enforcement alone? What approach do you think would be most effective to address juvenile crime?

You can watch the responses in full for yourself below.

