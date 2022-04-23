Watch
Jeanerette Camper Fire

Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 23, 2022
One person was found dead after a fire in a Jeanerette camper, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said.

Firefighters with St. Mary Fire District 11 responded to a camper fire near the intersection of Highway 318 and Jones Road #1 around 5 a.m. and found a victim dead inside.

Pending an investigation More information can be found HERE.

