Jeanerette Camper Fire

One person was found dead after a fire in a Jeanerette camper, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said.

Firefighters with St. Mary Fire District 11 responded to a camper fire near the intersection of Highway 318 and Jones Road #1 around 5 a.m. and found a victim dead inside.

Pending an investigation More information can be found HERE.

