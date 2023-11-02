Watch Now
Woman reported missing in New Iberia

Posted at 2023-11-02T07:09:38-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 08:09:38-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — A missing person report was filed with the New Iberia Police Department on Monday, October 30, regarding Gwendlyn Williams.

Officers were notified that 65-year-old Gwendlyn Willams was last seen on October 25 at approximately 8 am.

Williams was last seen in the area of 211 W. Saint Peter Street in New Iberia. Officials say she may now have reddish/brown hair.

According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes, Public Information Officer, Williams is known to walk around the city either carrying a baby doll or pushing a stroller and may have mental health issues.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Gwendyln Williams, you are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers by using the P3 mobile app or by calling the tip line at 337-364-TIPS (8477).

