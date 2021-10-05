FEMA providing disaster assistance at libraries in Iberia, St. Martin Parish

FEMA says they are are assisting survivors of Hurricane Ida at Libraries in Iberia and St. Martin Parishes.

At the locations below, FEMA says that teams can aid people in registering or updating applications for FEMA Assistance.

Iberia Parish

Iberia Library (Meeting Location) - 445 E. Main St. New Iberia, LA 70560

St. Martin Parish

Cecilia Library (Meeting Location)

2460 Cecilia Sr H South Hwy Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

FEMA says their DSA crews primarily focus on addressing the needs of underrepresented populations that may be hard to reach by traditional channels. Their mission is to assess, and report critical and emerging disaster needs to FEMA leadership for decision-making purposes.

Their duties include:

Providing on-site guidance to survivors about the application process, and an overview of FEMA disaster assistance.

Reviewing survivors' applications, providing basic information about application status and other eligible assistance, and collecting new information or documents for casefiles.

Engaging disaster survivors and local officials in identifying immediate unmet needs for a quick resolution via FEMA and/or its partners including voluntary agencies.

Supporting community outreach and partnerships with the local, state, tribal or territorial emergency managers, disability partners, private sector, voluntary agencies and faith- and community-based organizations to foster a culture of strengthened alliances to support the delivery of inclusive, equitable services to survivors.

Disaster Recovery Centers

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are dedicated, accessible and established locations where specialists from the Individual Assistance program can help survivors face to face. Highly trained specialists assist survivors through the recovery process, explaining the types of assistance available through FEMA, such as housing and other needs assistance.

DRCs are set up to provide communication services, including assistive technology for persons needing sight or hearing accommodations, American Sign Language or expertise in other languages. Some of the services offered at a DRC may include:

Applying for assistance

Reviewing application status updates

Clarification of any written correspondence received

Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility

Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the state and nonprofit organizations are typically available in a DRC to address additional needs. For the latest information on Hurricane Ida visit fema.gov/disaster/4611.

