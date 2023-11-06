Evangeline Parish Deputy resigns following an investigation into alleged inmate abuse

Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 06, 2023

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Lafleur resigns amid a Louisiana State Police investigation into alleged inmate abuse at parish jail.

Surveillance videos emerged of a deputies choking, peppery spraying, and even slamming inmates.

According the Louisiana State Police, an investigation is still on going.

