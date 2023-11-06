- Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Lafleur resigns amid a Louisiana State Police investigation into alleged inmate abuse at parish jail.
- Surveillance videos emerged of a deputies choking, peppery spraying, and even slamming inmates.
- According the Louisiana State Police, an investigation is still on going.
Evangeline Parish Deputy resigns following an investigation into alleged inmate abuse
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 09:17:13-05
