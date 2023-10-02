Some parishes opt out of burn ban as Acadiana remains under Red Flag Warning

ACADIANA, La. — A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for Central and Southwest Louisiana.

In light of recent changes to the statewide burn ban, KATC has reached out to parish governments across Acadiana to see if they are continuing with restrictions - or opting out of the burn ban.

In Evangeline, St. Martin and Iberia parishes, the ban will remain in effect.

In Vermilion Parish, burning will not allowed in the city of Abbeville. Agricultural burning will be allowed in the rest of the parish with the permission of the local fire department.

In Lafayette Parish, all of the fire chiefs met on Friday and have decided that they will not be opting out of the burn ban at this time.

St. Landry is opting out of the burn ban completely, while Acadia is waiting to hear back from the state on their request to opt out of the burn ban.

Jeff Davis is allowing private burning with the permission from the local fire department.