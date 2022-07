Community organizers host a job fair not only for the public but for people who used to be incarcerated in jails and prisons.

The event is happening next week on Thursday, July 21 at Philadelphia Christian Church on west willow street in Lafayette from 10 a.m. until noon. It is located near old Delchamps in the upper area of Lafayette right off the thruway.

Attendees will learn about other resources available throughout Acadiana for current and formerly incarcerated people and their families.