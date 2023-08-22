Pedestrian killed, another injured in Acadia Parish crash

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 21-year-old Crowley resident on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Acadia Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Kentaysia J. Wildridge and another person were standing next to their disabled Ford Fusion car stopped in the northbound lane of LA 367, with the emergency lights flashing, when the car was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 22-year-old Justice James of Eunice.

Wildridge and the other pedestrian were struck after the two vehicles collided in the roadway.

Wildridge died at the scene according to the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office. The other pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A child, who was properly restrained in a child seat in the rear of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected for testing.

James, despite being unrestrained, suffered only minor injuries and refused medical attention. She submitted a breath sample which indicated there was no alcohol in her system.

The crash remains under investigation.