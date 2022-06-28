Hot summer weather can mean stormy times for wildlife specifically , fish

The department of Wildlife and Fisheries is out with a warning about the various fish kills around the area. In extreme heat, Fish kills are more likely to happen in the summertime than in any of the other seasons. Due to a misconception regarding fish and pollution, fish kills can wreak havoc on those who like to fish or head out to the water.

LDWF Public Information Officer, Gabe Griffin had this to say.

For more information regarding Fish Kills, Click the link below:

https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/fish-kills