Family still searching for missing man

Rayne Police Department
hollier.JPG
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 13:25:09-04

The family of a missing man is asking for help from the public in locating him.

Deion Hollier, 30, has not made contact with a family member since August 3, 2021, according to police.

Anyone with information of Hollier's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Travis Guidry at (337)393-2925 or (337) 788-TIPS.

