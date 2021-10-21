Family still searching for missing man

The family of a missing man is asking for help from the public in locating him.

Deion Hollier, 30, has not made contact with a family member since August 3, 2021, according to police.

Anyone with information of Hollier's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Travis Guidry at (337)393-2925 or (337) 788-TIPS.

