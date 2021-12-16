Crowley's "Coach Pizz" dies at age 85

Funeral services are pending for Richard Pizzolatto, also known as Coach Pizz, a man who was instrumental in the development of the Crowley Recreation Department.

Over 20 years ago, Coach Pizz coordinated the million-dollar fund-raising effort for the renovation of Miller Stadium, a venue that was home to the popular Crowley Millers baseball team in the 1950s.

KATC's Scott Brazda highlighted Coach Pizz's passion for baseball and Miller Stadium in a special Spirit of Acadiana earlier this year. The story focused on how Pizzolatto loved the spot so much, he wanted to be buried just beyond the reaches of the park, right behind the center field fence.

You can find the entire Spirit of Acadiana here.

Pizzolatto was 85 years old.

