Candidates in the running for Crowley Police Chief 2022

Four people are running to be Police Chief of the Acadia Parish city of Crowley.

The four candidates are A. “Jimmy” Broussard, Dexter Faulk, Scott Fogleman and Troy Hebert.

We asked each of the candidates these three questions:

1. Over the past several years, there have been conflicts and some controversies within the department. How do you plan to address these issues, and any similar issues that arise in the future?

2. Crowley has seen many shootings, some involving juveniles, in recent years. Do you see juvenile crime as an issue in the city? If so, what is your plan to address it? If not, why do you believe it is not an issue?

3. Some areas of Crowley seem to have a high crime rate; the area near the Kathy Apartments come to mind. Is targeted enforcement something you feel is warranted in the city?

Here are their complete answers:

A. "Jimmy" Broussard is a Democrat. He’s the incumbent, having been chief since 2016. Prior to election, Broussard was a Crowley Police Officer. Here’s how he answered the questions:

Crowley Police Chief Candidate: Jimmy Broussard

Dexter Faulk has no party.

Faulk has 21 years experience in law enforcement, having begun his career at the Crowley Police Department. To see his campaign page, click here.

Here are his answers to the questions:

Crowley Police Chief Candidate: Dexter Faulk

Scott Fogleman is a Republican. He retired from the Crowley Police Department as a lieutenant. To see his campaign page, click here.

Here are his answers to the questions:

Crowley Police Chief Candidate: Scott Fogleman

Troy Hebert is a Democrat. He served more than 29 years in law enforcement, and retired from the Crowley Police Department as a Captain. To see his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions: