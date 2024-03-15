New Chick-fil-A won't have cashiers, drive-thru or dining room

Chick-fil-A is opening a location that does not have a dining room, drive-thru or cashiers, as the new location opening in Manhattan next week will be for mobile pickups only.

It is Chick-fil-A's first location that only uses mobile ordering. It is one of two concepts the fast food chicken chain is trying. Chick-fil-A is also trying out a drive-thru-only concept in Atlanta. That restaurant will have designated pickup lanes for those using a mobile app.

At the new pickup-only location, customers will place orders on an app, and the restaurant will use GPS tracking to have the order ready when a customer arrives. Chick-fil-A said active status board screens will be designated for delivery or mobile pickup to alert customers when their order is ready.

Chick-fil-A said the new concept is designed for "on-the-go New Yorkers."

The new concept comes as Chick-fil-A grows the use of its mobile app, which the company says is becoming a larger share of its customer base.

“At Chick-fil-A, we are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance the guest experience,” said Nathaniel Cates, senior principal design lead for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “While digital concepts are becoming more prevalent, it’s important that we evolve in a uniquely Chick-fil-A way – meeting the changing needs of our customers without compromising the signature service and care they’ve grown to know and love.”

Chick-fil-A has more than 3,000 locations across the United States and Canada.

