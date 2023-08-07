Musk says potential cage bout with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says his potential cage fight with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter that Musk bought for $44 billion last year.

The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to the fight in June, but no official date has been scheduled. Nonetheless, Musk seems confident the face-off will happen at some point, saying he has been lifting weights in preparation and that all proceeds from the bout will be donated.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X," he posted Sunday on the platform. "All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

In response, Zuckerberg took a psychological jab at Musk on his own social media site, Threads.

"Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity," he questioned.

Whether the two actually face off ultimately depends on whether they're even healthy enough to hop in a cage, as Musk said he's waiting on the results of an MRI that may require surgery.

"Exact date is still in flux," he said Sunday night. "I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Nonetheless, both Musk and Zuckerberg have recently turned to current and former cage fighting champions to help refine their skills ahead of the potential bout. Zuckerberg posted photos in the gym last month alongside UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Zuckerberg has recently become a Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast, even entering — and winning — grappling competitions. But it seems Musk has found a UFC legend of his own to join his corner.

The 53-year-old was seen in July pictured alongside UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, esteemed Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor John Danaher, and computer scientist turned mixed martial arts enthusiast Lex Fridman.

"Great training session with 3 men I really admire," St-Pierre said in the Instagram post. "Combined IQ in this photo is 1000 — Not including me," he added along with three laughing emojis.

While there has been no shortage of reactions from the public and media since fight discussions began, there's been no evidence an actual fight will take place. However, UFC president Dana White has leaned into the idea of making it happen.

"I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night," he told TMZSports last month. "Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

"If these guys are serious, I make fights the people want to see. That's what I do for a living," White added in the interview. "So, if they really want to do it and they're serious and we can figure it out, figure out a way to pull this off, I would absolutely, positively do this."

Shortly after, a "Zuckerberg vs Musk" event T-shirt became available for preorder on the UFC website, a potential sign the widely speculated event may actually happen at some point.

