Missing woman believed to be found dead along Maryland hiking trail

A missing woman was found dead along a Maryland hiking trail Sunday after being reported missing the night before, and so far police have no suspects.

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, had left her home Saturday night at 6 p.m. to head to Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, which is about 30 miles north of Baltimore. When she didn't return later that night, her boyfriend reported her missing to police at 11:23 p.m.

A search of the trail and surrounding areas followed, as well as a notice to the public posted by authorities that has been shared more than 12,000 times.

Then at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, a citizen called 911 to report finding a deceased female's body. It was at this point the case turned from a missing person to homicide, though it's up to the medical examiner to confirm it's Morin's body. At a press conference Sunday night though, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said they firmly believe it is as investigators found "indicators" that left "no doubt."

Gahler said Morin's car, found near the trail the morning after she went missing, has been processed as has the crime scene. He speculated the homicide occurred after she had arrived at the trail, but the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

The sheriff said the trail, which has always been seen as a safe place, would be reopened soon with increased police presence. He noted that the lack of a suspect causes concern for citizens' safety, as they can't say there isn't a threat to the community.

Gahler said the authorities don't want citizens to make assumptions without facts, as some citizens have pointed to her boyfriend Richard Tobin as a potential suspect.

The 27-year-old spoke out later Sunday, insisting he had no part in Morin's death while noting his criminal record.

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve," he commented under his relationship status post with Morin, which was posted on Aug. 1. "Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please."

Court records from the state indicate Tobin's been arrested twice for criminal second-degree assault, violating restraining orders, drug possession and other offenses. He has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing or named as a suspect in Morin's case.

The loss for Morin's family came just a week after their niece died of SIDS.

Morin's sister, Rebekah, organized a GoFundMe asking for the public to help their mother with Rachel's funeral costs, as she had no life insurance in place. So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $31,000 of a $50,000 goal.

"This was not an accidentally death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty," Rebekah Morin said in the post. "If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going."

