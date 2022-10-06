McDonald’s Classic Halloween Happy Meal Boo Buckets Are Returning

If you’re hungry for a dose of Halloween nostalgia, McDonald’s is delivering the goods.

Weeks after rumors began to spread on social media, the fast-food chain has officially announced that McDonald’s Halloween Pails will be returning! A McDonald’s representative confirmed to Simplemost that the Halloween Happy Meals will be hitting restaurant menus nationwide Oct. 18-31, while supplies last.

They’re not just any Halloween pails, however. This year’s pails are inspired by McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin, the original Halloween trio that were featured on the pails at their launch in 1986. The 1986 pails were all orange, while this year’s pails come in three colors — orange for McPunk’n, white for McBoo and green for McGoblin. All also have different lids, with McGoblin wearing a witch’s hat.

They each also have three different faces, so there’s a chance to get nine different pails, but you’ll have to eat a lot of Happy Meals in the 13 days they’ll be around to get all nine. And, of course, there’s no guarantee you won’t end up with repeats.

McDonalds

If you do find yourself with a lot of pails, you can use them for a variety of decoration ideas, like or this planter or these DIY floating ghosts.

While you may be thinking it’s been decades since you were able to get one of the Halloween pails, they were last on the menu in October 2016, so they’ve actually only been gone for six years.

McDonald’s has offered many versions of the pails over the years, including partnerships with different brands like Scooby-Doo!, Minions, Peanuts and more. You can take a trip down memory lane before the newest pails hit restaurants by watching the commercial announcing the very first ones in 1986:

The news of the Halloween pails comes just one week after McDonald’s gave us all another healthy dose of nostalgia by launching adult Happy Meals.

The adult Happy Meals, which McDonald’s calls a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal and includes one of four exclusive figurines: three from McDonaldland, Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie, or Cactus Buddy from Cactus Plant Flea Market.

McDonald's

Will you be heading to McDonald’s and getting a Halloween pail for some spooky childhood nostalgia?

