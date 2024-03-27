LPD sees increase in flash mob thefts in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a series of flash mob thefts across Lafayette as officials keep an eye on the growing trend.

"We are getting calls about flash mobs daily," says Gene Lipps, a detective with LPD. Detective Lipps confirmed that three people who are a part of flash mob groups in Lafayette were recently arrested for organized retail theft.

"It's sad because you have a lot of young men that have able bodies and can get a job but they choose to let one person influence them and go shoplift," said John Allen, manager at the Real Deal store at Northgate Mall.

While his store has not been targeted by these flash mobs, he says it is concerning to see this happening to fellow businesses.

"That's very disrespectful, you have people that have dreams and want to start a business and to know that people coming into your store and taking your merchandise out like it's nothing."

Retain thefts increased across the US, costing businesses $112 billion dollars in 2022.

Locally, Allen says flash mobs don't just hurt one business, they hurt entire communities.

"It affects people's job because if you have a small store they take away the merchandise, how are they going to pay the bills now? You taking away from families and employees, sooner or later they are going to get tired of you shoplifting and they close the shop."

LPD advises business owners to ensure their surveillance cameras are working and never get involved with a flash mob as they can get dangerous.