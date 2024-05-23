'Wanna change the world? Start with your zip code': Cutz for the community is giving back to neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, La. — For many, haircuts are a way to show confidence, but for some in our community they are a luxury that isn't always affordable.

According to Fash.com, the price of an average haircut in Louisiana is $35 – $60.

Kody "Sidewalk" Edwards has been a barber for 13 years. After encountering some health challenges, he chose to start his own business from the comfort of his home within a housing authority. Edwards told KATC that he recognized a need for free haircuts in his community.

He's now served close to 50 residents so far in his own front yard. While also providing snacks, music, water and of course neighborly love.

“That's why I chose to do it outside in my neighborhood, this is a low income area and I live here among the people," Edwards said. "So I'm not better off then them, so I know what it's like to be in these economic conditions but that doesn’t mean they don’t need the help.”

Edwards also tells KATC that a quote he lives by comes from his mentor: "If you want to change the world, start with your zip code," and that this inspires him to continue giving back to his own neighborhood.

For Amanda Perero, a mother and grandmother of 14 children in total, this neighborly love means the world for families like hers.

She tells KATC that getting haircuts for all four of her grandchildren can cost nearly $100 dollars. With inflation at an all-time high, every bit of savings helps.

"Barber cuts are just so costly is my kids haven’t seen a lot of barber cuts, it's costly you never know what a persons household is going through at that particular time. So you just never know and in order to help people give back and that's what he is doing, he's giving back his talent," she says.

To keep up to date with the next Cutz for the Community event, you can click here for a link to Edwards business Instagram page.