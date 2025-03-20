Vehicular manslaughter, rape indictments handed up

Two local men have been indicted by a Lafayette grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Chance James Scarce, 23, on a charge of felony vehicular homicide in connection wiht a crash in September 2024. At the time, Scott Police said that Ted Hernandez, 66, was riding a bicycle in the 400 block of Rue du Belier around midnight. He was struck by a vehicle driven by Scarce; who the grand jury alleges that he was under the influence when the crash happened.

The grand jury also indicted Bryson Antonio Broussard, 33, on four counts: two counts first-degree rape, one count sexual battery of a child younger than 13 and one count felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The incidents happened between January 2019 and December 2020, the grand jury alleges.