Thinking about community college? Here's an event for you!

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is excited to announce the inaugural Owl Connection: Spring 2025 Convocation, an event designed to welcome new students and set them on the path to success.

Scheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2025, at SoLAcc’s Lafayette Campus, this event will be a full day of programs, resources, and support tailored to help students master their first semester. Check-in starts at 8:30 AM, with activities running until 4:00 PM.

“Convocation is more than an event—it’s a connection,” said Dr. Damian Glover, Executive Director for Student Services. “We’re here to ensure every new student feels prepared, supported, and part of the SoLAcc family from day one.”

Highlights of the day include:



General Campus Tours

Financial Aid and Readiness Workshops

Advising and Academic Support

Canvas and Starfish Tutorials

Student Resource Fair featuring key services like Counseling, Career Services, and more.

Students can also complete essential tasks like obtaining their Student ID, navigating campus tools like Verkada Pass, and finding their classes with ease. Don’t miss this chance to start your journey at SoLAcc with confidence and connection!

Registration is encouraged and closes on January 8, 2025.

Students can sign up here: solacc.edu/convocation .

Still on the fence about enrolling? Officials say they welcome all prospective students to come and get a behind-the-scenes look at SoLAcc. Admissions counselors will be on hand if you choose to complete your application.