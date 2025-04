A Southside student with medical conditions is missing from her home.

Nijalay Kelly, 16, was last seen in the Chemin Metairie area around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 17.

She's described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black sweat pants.

If you see her or you know where she is, please call 337-359-7866.