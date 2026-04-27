Scholarship fund established to honor the Lafayette teen who was killed in Mall of Louisiana shooting

A scholarship fund is being created to honor the memory of a 17-year-old high school senior from Lafayette who was shot and killed at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Martha Odom was a senior at Ascension Episcopal School. She planned to attend the University of the South to study English and creative writing.

Remembered by her community as a talented writer, a graceful dancer, and a Dr Pepper enthusiast, Odom's family is working to keep her legacy alive. Her parents, Brooke and Mike, along with her younger sister, Maggie, are establishing a scholarship fund in her name.

The fund aims to support other students who share Odom's passion for storytelling and the arts. Community members are invited to support the Odom family by contributing to the scholarship fund to help her light continue to shine through the lives of others.