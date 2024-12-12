Registration opens for 2025 Scott Mardi Gras parade

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Registration is now open for the 2025 Scott Mardi Gras Parade, hosted by the Scott Business Association. The parade is scheduled to roll on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Neighbors interested in entering floats can register online by visiting the SBA website at scottsba.org/mardi-gras. The deadline to register is Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The Mardi Gras season in Scott will officially kick off with the annual raising of the Mardi Gras flag on Monday, January 6, 2025, at noon. The event will be held in front of Scott City Hall and is open to the public.