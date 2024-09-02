One dead, two injured in Walker Road crash

Two people were injured and one person died after a crash on Walker Road early Monday.

Lafayette Police say the vehicle they were riding in was eastbound on the road when hit left the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Three occupants were transported to a local hospital. Two are listed in stable condition with minor injuries, and the third died as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.

Lafayette Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when available.

Earlier Monday, police said the crash happened early Monday in the 800 block of Walker Road.

Walker Road near Huval Street was closed, and motorists were being asked to use University Avenue or West Willow Street as an alternate route. As of 8:45 a.m., the road is back open, police say